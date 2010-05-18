Factbox on Nigeria

Colours: Green shirts, socks and shorts, all with white trim

Nickname: Super Eagles

Previous World Cup appearances: 3: 1994, 1998, 2002

Best World Cup performance: Reached the second round in 1994 and 1998

Coach: Lars Lagerback

Most capped player: Nwankwo Kanu 83

Top goalscorer: Rashidi Yekini 37

Talking points:

Nigeria changed their coach yet again at the end of February, giving the new incumbent, Swede Lagerback, little time to prepare for the World Cup. His predecessor, Shaibu Amodu, was sacked after the team lost to Ghana in the African Nations Cup semi-finals. The same fate befell Amodu in 2002 when he was fired months before the World Cup and replaced by Festus Onigbinde.

Nigeria have always been a country of much potential but the kneejerk reaction of officials to setbacks means there is little chance to build continuity.

Players to watch:

A powerful strike force gives Nigeria fearsome potential with Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Obafemi Martins having the potential to unlock any defence, and they are supplemented by the wing play of Chinedu Obasi and Peter Odemwingie.

John Obi Mikel should recover from injury in time and be the key midfielder, although Nigeria make him push too far forward where his lack of pace and incisive passing counts against him. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)