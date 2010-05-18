Factbox on Nigeria
By app
May 18 (Reuters) - Factbox on Nigeria who are competing in Group B at the World Cup in South Africa:
Colours: Green shirts, socks and shorts, all with white trim
Nickname: Super Eagles
Previous World Cup appearances: 3: 1994, 1998, 2002
Best World Cup performance: Reached the second round in 1994 and 1998
Coach: Lars Lagerback
Most capped player: Nwankwo Kanu 83
Top goalscorer: Rashidi Yekini 37
Talking points:
Nigeria changed their coach yet again at the end of February, giving the new incumbent, Swede Lagerback, little time to prepare for the World Cup. His predecessor, Shaibu Amodu, was sacked after the team lost to Ghana in the African Nations Cup semi-finals. The same fate befell Amodu in 2002 when he was fired months before the World Cup and replaced by Festus Onigbinde.
Nigeria have always been a country of much potential but the kneejerk reaction of officials to setbacks means there is little chance to build continuity.
Players to watch:
A powerful strike force gives Nigeria fearsome potential with Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Obafemi Martins having the potential to unlock any defence, and they are supplemented by the wing play of Chinedu Obasi and Peter Odemwingie.
John Obi Mikel should recover from injury in time and be the key midfielder, although Nigeria make him push too far forward where his lack of pace and incisive passing counts against him. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.