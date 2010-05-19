Factbox on Slovenia

Colours: Red shirts, blue shorts and red socks

Nickname: La Furia Roja (the Red Fury)

Previous World Cup appearances: 12: 1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006

Best World Cup performance: Fourth place, 1950

Coach: Vicente del Bosque.

Most capped player: Andoni Zubizarreta 126.

Top goalscorer: Raul 44.

Talking points:

Outsiders cannot fathom how Cesc Fabregas is not an automatic starter even though the Arsenal captain is one of the most influential players in the English Premier League. His omission illustrates the intensity of competition for midfield places. Barcelona fans wonder why goalkeeper Victor Valdes has been overlooked for so long despite his superb form for the Catalan side, but there is little doubt that captain Iker Casillas deserves his place as number one between the posts.

Players to watch:

Fernando Torres scored the winning goal at Euro 2008 and he has improved since, while David Villa keeps banging in goals for club and country. The form of midfield orchestrator Xavi will be key to Spain's chances of success.