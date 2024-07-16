Team of the Euro 2024: Champions Spain dominate the XI with five players with just one England player making the side

The BetMGM team have crunched the numbers and come up with the team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, Slovenia

Jan Oblak saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovenia’s shot-stopper was the standout goalkeeper of the tournament, keeping two clean sheets during his side’s four games. He made 14 saves in total, with the most impressive being his stunning diving stop from Cristiano Ronaldo’s late penalty in their round of 16 clash against Portugal.

Defender: Jules Kounde, France

Jules Kounde was one of the stand out players for France (Image credit: Getty Images)

While France failed to hit their best attacking form throughout the tournament, they were rock solid defensively and kept four clean sheets en route to the semi-finals. Barcelona defender Kounde particularly impressed, ending the tournament with a pass completion rate of 88% and making 41 ball recoveries during France’s six games.

Defender: Manuel Akanji, Switzerland

Manuel Akanji was key for Switzerland despite his miss in the shoot out against England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite missing a crucial penalty during the shootout against England, the Manchester City centre-back was imperious in Switzerland’s journey to the quarter-finals. His build-out play from the back was as composed as ever, with a pass completion rate of 94%, while he also averaged 7.4 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Defender: Marc Guehi, England

Defender Marc Guehi made the England shirt his own at this tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Harry Maguire was ruled out of the tournament through injury, Guehi stepped up to the role and delivered six impeccable performances as England suffered tournament heartbreak once again in Berlin. England’s centre-back won 13 aerial duels, more than any other England player during the tournament, and ended the competition with a pass completion rate of 94%. The Crystal Palace skipper will be hoping for an equally impressive campaign at the 2026 World Cup, with England priced at 7/1 to win their first major tournament since 1966.

Defender: Marc Cucurella, Spain

Marc Cucurella played a key role for Spain as they won the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a difficult season with Chelsea, the Spanish left-back returned to his best form throughout the summer as Spain won a record fourth European Championship. He was a constant threat down the left flank, evidenced by his pinpoint cross for Mikel Oyarzabal’s winner late on in the final against England. He was equally impressive defensively, averaging 1.15 tackles and 4.86 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Midfielder: Dani Olmo, Spain

Dani Olmo chipped in with some key goals for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite not initially being named in Spain’s starting XI, Olmo certainly made his mark on the tournament and in the knockout stages in particular. His stunning winner during Spain’s semi-final against France earned his team a spot in the final as Luis de la Fuente’s men became the first side to win all seven matches at a European Championship. With three goals and two assists in six appearances, the attacking midfielder also took home a share of the Golden Boot.

Midfielder: Rodri, Spain

Rodri was a rock in the middle of the pitch for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olmo is joined in midfield by his Spanish team-mate, Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder continues to underline his importance to every team he plays for, having lost just once in 90 minutes in the past 12 months. The midfield maestro completed an astonishing 411 out of the 439 passes he attempted as his performances earned him the Player of the Tournament Award.

Midfielder: Xavi Simons, Netherlands

Xavi Simons scored one of the goals of the tournament against England (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch youngster shone throughout the tournament as Netherlands cruelly missed out on a place in a final after Ollie Watkins’ late winner in the semi-final. Simons was a creative threat throughout the Euros, providing two assists for his team-mates. His stunning strike from outside of the box opened the scoring in the semi-final and Dutch fans will be hoping the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder can continue to improve ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Forward: Lamine Yamal, Spain

Lamine Yamal was one of the starts of the Euros despite being just 16-years-old for the majority of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Barcelona winger was one of the stories of the tournament as his performances throughout showed maturity beyond his years. Despite entering the tournament as a 16-year-old, he was one of the best attacking players on display, providing four assists in seven games as Spain came out victorious. His stunning curling strike into the top corner against France was one of the goals of the tournament and he broke records along the way, becoming the first player to score or assist in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of a single European Championship.

Forward: Kai Havertz, Germany

Kai Havertz helped the hosts reach the quarter finals (Image credit: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tournament hosts Germany suffered heartbreak during their quarter-final exit against eventual winners Spain. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was at the heart of their attacking play, scoring two goals and registering one assist during his five appearances.

Forward: Nico Williams, Spain

Nico Williams scored the opening goal for Spain in the final against England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams was as equally impressive down the left-hand side as Yamal was down the right as the two Spanish youngsters tormented full-backs throughout the tournament. He scored two goals, including the opener in the final with a composed finish into the bottom corner, and provided one assist. Spain fans will be hoping their two young wingers can lead the nation to World Cup glory in two years, with Spain 7/1 to win the 2026 World Cup.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point