Team of the Euro 2024: Champions Spain dominate the XI with five players with just one England player making the side
After Spain came out victorious in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against England, BetMGM has compiled a team of the tournament according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.
Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, Slovenia
Slovenia’s shot-stopper was the standout goalkeeper of the tournament, keeping two clean sheets during his side’s four games. He made 14 saves in total, with the most impressive being his stunning diving stop from Cristiano Ronaldo’s late penalty in their round of 16 clash against Portugal.
Defender: Jules Kounde, France
While France failed to hit their best attacking form throughout the tournament, they were rock solid defensively and kept four clean sheets en route to the semi-finals. Barcelona defender Kounde particularly impressed, ending the tournament with a pass completion rate of 88% and making 41 ball recoveries during France’s six games.
Defender: Manuel Akanji, Switzerland
Despite missing a crucial penalty during the shootout against England, the Manchester City centre-back was imperious in Switzerland’s journey to the quarter-finals. His build-out play from the back was as composed as ever, with a pass completion rate of 94%, while he also averaged 7.4 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.
Defender: Marc Guehi, England
After Harry Maguire was ruled out of the tournament through injury, Guehi stepped up to the role and delivered six impeccable performances as England suffered tournament heartbreak once again in Berlin. England’s centre-back won 13 aerial duels, more than any other England player during the tournament, and ended the competition with a pass completion rate of 94%. The Crystal Palace skipper will be hoping for an equally impressive campaign at the 2026 World Cup, with England priced at 7/1 to win their first major tournament since 1966.
Defender: Marc Cucurella, Spain
After a difficult season with Chelsea, the Spanish left-back returned to his best form throughout the summer as Spain won a record fourth European Championship. He was a constant threat down the left flank, evidenced by his pinpoint cross for Mikel Oyarzabal’s winner late on in the final against England. He was equally impressive defensively, averaging 1.15 tackles and 4.86 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.
Midfielder: Dani Olmo, Spain
Despite not initially being named in Spain’s starting XI, Olmo certainly made his mark on the tournament and in the knockout stages in particular. His stunning winner during Spain’s semi-final against France earned his team a spot in the final as Luis de la Fuente’s men became the first side to win all seven matches at a European Championship. With three goals and two assists in six appearances, the attacking midfielder also took home a share of the Golden Boot.
Midfielder: Rodri, Spain
Olmo is joined in midfield by his Spanish team-mate, Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder continues to underline his importance to every team he plays for, having lost just once in 90 minutes in the past 12 months. The midfield maestro completed an astonishing 411 out of the 439 passes he attempted as his performances earned him the Player of the Tournament Award.
Midfielder: Xavi Simons, Netherlands
The Dutch youngster shone throughout the tournament as Netherlands cruelly missed out on a place in a final after Ollie Watkins’ late winner in the semi-final. Simons was a creative threat throughout the Euros, providing two assists for his team-mates. His stunning strike from outside of the box opened the scoring in the semi-final and Dutch fans will be hoping the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder can continue to improve ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Forward: Lamine Yamal, Spain
The Barcelona winger was one of the stories of the tournament as his performances throughout showed maturity beyond his years. Despite entering the tournament as a 16-year-old, he was one of the best attacking players on display, providing four assists in seven games as Spain came out victorious. His stunning curling strike into the top corner against France was one of the goals of the tournament and he broke records along the way, becoming the first player to score or assist in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of a single European Championship.
Forward: Kai Havertz, Germany
Tournament hosts Germany suffered heartbreak during their quarter-final exit against eventual winners Spain. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was at the heart of their attacking play, scoring two goals and registering one assist during his five appearances.
Forward: Nico Williams, Spain
Williams was as equally impressive down the left-hand side as Yamal was down the right as the two Spanish youngsters tormented full-backs throughout the tournament. He scored two goals, including the opener in the final with a composed finish into the bottom corner, and provided one assist. Spain fans will be hoping their two young wingers can lead the nation to World Cup glory in two years, with Spain 7/1 to win the 2026 World Cup.
The team is based on the following metrics:
xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot
G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored
xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas
xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions
xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point
