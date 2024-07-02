'Embarrassing' Didi Hamann blasts Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal breakdown

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after missing a penalty against Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to forget as Portugal beat Slovenia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s petulance reached new heights during Portugal’s Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Slovenia. The 39-year-old was in tears after missing a penalty in extra-time, having previously squandered several good chances, not including the free-kicks sent over the bar with remarkable consistency.

Perhaps finally reaching some kind of self-awareness, perhaps recognising his own mortality, the fallibility of his human body, Ronaldo seemed unable to accept that he had had a bad game on the biggest stage. And so the tears flowed and the cameras followed.

