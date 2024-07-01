Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Portugal vs Slovenia?

By
published

Portugal will look to bounce back from a humiliating defeat when they take on a history-making Slovenia side at the Euros - but who are the BBC commentators for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Portugal vs Slovenia? BBC Euro 2024 Martin Keown, former footballer, pundit and TNT Sports presenter before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on January 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal looked set to be one of Euro 2024’s favourites after wins against Czech Republic and Turkey early in the tournament, but a shock defeat to Georgia makes their first knock-out clash with Slovenia a promising fixture.

Roberto Martinez’s side were undone by the neutrals’ favourites Georgia to close their Group F fixtures, falling 2-0 but ending the group stage on top regardless. Slovenia meanwhile proved their defensive ability by holding England to a 0-0 draw and progressing to the knock-out stages of a European Championships for the first time in history.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Mountain