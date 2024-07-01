Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Portugal looked set to be one of Euro 2024’s favourites after wins against Czech Republic and Turkey early in the tournament, but a shock defeat to Georgia makes their first knock-out clash with Slovenia a promising fixture.

Roberto Martinez’s side were undone by the neutrals’ favourites Georgia to close their Group F fixtures, falling 2-0 but ending the group stage on top regardless. Slovenia meanwhile proved their defensive ability by holding England to a 0-0 draw and progressing to the knock-out stages of a European Championships for the first time in history.

Coverage returns to the BBC for tonight’s 8pm kick-off, following France v Belgium at 5pm.

VIDEO: Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At EURO 2024 (So Far)

Guy Mowbray will lead commentary on this game. Mowbray has been the Beeb's main commentator for over a decade and is synonymous with big-game football. He led his first World Cup final at just 26, the youngest to do so in history.

Joining him will be Martin Keown as co-commentator. Keown was renowned as a fierce defender, most notably as three-time Premier League champion with Arsenal. Capped 43 times, he played in all three of England’s outings at Euro 92.

Who are the BBC pundits for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Jose Fonte (Image credit: Getty Images)

Presenter Gary Lineker will take charge of proceedings for tonight’s game having again made his feelings clear about England’s round of 16 win over Slovakia.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He will be joined by Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and former Portugal defender Jose Fonte. Fonte won the 2016 Euros with his nation, and is still a professional footballer for Braga at the age of 40.

More Euro 2024 stories

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .