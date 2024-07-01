WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo in TEARS after Euro 2024 shock

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in floods of tears after missing an extra-time penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal visibly upset after missing a penalty is spoken to by Diogo Dalot of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo writes his own headlines - regardless of what your views on the talismanic Portugal captain are. 

BBC commentator Guy Mowbray had already dubbed Portugal v Slovenia ‘The Ronaldo show’ early in the round of 16 clash, and the 39-year-old seemed happy to oblige.

