WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo in TEARS after Euro 2024 shock

Cristiano Ronaldo writes his own headlines - regardless of what your views on the talismanic Portugal captain are.

BBC commentator Guy Mowbray had already dubbed Portugal v Slovenia ‘The Ronaldo show’ early in the round of 16 clash, and the 39-year-old seemed happy to oblige.

Free-kick after free-kick sailed beyond the woodwork and Jan Oblak was called into a smart save towards the end of normal time to keep the scores level.

Slovenia fans even began to mock Ronaldo’s dogged – but ineffective – hunt for a goal, jeering his misses and holding up ‘Messi 10’ Argentina shirts.

Ronaldo missed his penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their ecstasy – and Ronaldo’s agony – peaked in the 105th minute. With both teams level, Bernando Silva ran at the Slovenia defence and met full-on with a sea of legs. Referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot and seemed to seal the fate of this Euro 2024 tie.

Naturally, Ronaldo grabbed the ball and stepped up, preparing to force his side one step further on their push for further Euros glory.

But then came the save, and then came the tears.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in tears 😢#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #PORSVN pic.twitter.com/632i0tRRFUJuly 1, 2024

Oblak leapt far to his left and produced a remarkable stop at full-stretch, tipping the ball just wide and preserving his side’s place in the tournament. The whistle sounded soon after for the break and Ronaldo was left surrounded by teammates in floods of tears.

The various Portugal players tried different approaches – from consolation to tough love – as they willed their captain back out for the rest of the match.

But try as they might, Roberto Martinez’s men couldn’t break the Slovenians down.

Further spot kicks awaited, although this time Portugal would finally break through. Diogo Costa produced an even more impressive display between the sticks to save three successive efforts as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Silva each converted to win 3-0 and book a clash with France in the quarter-final.

Ronaldo struggled all game (Image credit: Getty Images)

