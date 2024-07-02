Cristiano Ronaldo explains Euro 2024 tears after Portugal qualify

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up after crying during Portugal’s Euro 2024 quarterfinal contest against Slovenia.

The former Real Madrid attacker almost snatched the chance to became the oldest player to score at a Euros finals tournament came in the 105th minute in extra time after a goalless contest.

After his side missed several glaring opportunities to go a goal up and seal the game off, Portugal was awarded a penalty kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the extra-time penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo stepped up to take the proceeding penalty but was snubbed by a brilliant save from former adversary Jan Oblak, who dived to his left and hit the ball against the post and away from danger.

The moment - to secure progress into the next round - proved too much for Ronaldo, who welled with tears that became visible upon closer inspection by the TV cameras.

"I could have given the national team the advantage, but I didn't manage it," he said after the final whistle.

Why England Might Have (Finally) Come Good Against Slovakia

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I didn't miss once during the year, [but] when I needed it most. It's a feeling of sadness and joy at the same time, but the most important thing is the progress, the team deserved it.

"Slovenia spent almost the entire time defending. The team deserves congratulations, especially our goalkeeper who made three good saves.

"Even the strongest people have their days. I was down and I was sad because the team needed me."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the subsequent penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the disappointment, Ronaldo redeemed himself in the penalty shootout. Slovenia’s first kick was saved by Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, and then Ronaldo had his second chance to bury from the spot.

This time he placed his shot lower than before and Oblak was unable to save it. Ronaldo turned to the fans and looked to apologise, with his hand together. His team-mates finished the job and Portugal will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

More Euro 2024 stories

Has anyone else spotted what we've just seen on BBC's brilliant Euro 2024 intro?

WATCH: Have France just scored the luckiest goal at Euro 2024 so far?

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

