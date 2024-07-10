Euro 2024 isn't even over - one Euros star has already scored a Champions League hat-trick

Euro 2024 still isn’t over, but some players who turned out for eliminated countries are already back home and playing competitive games - including one who has scored a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Three Romanian internationals who were in the matchday squad to face the Netherlands in the round of 16 turned out for the confusingly-named FCSB in the first qualifying round of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Chief among them was Darius Olaru, who appeared from the bench against Belgium and Holland before returning to score a hat-trick in a 7-1 away victory over San Marino’s AC Virtus.

More Euro 2024 internationals set for Champions League action

Daniel Popa sat on the bench for Romania throughout the Euros, but scored a brace in between Olaru’s second and third goals.

Uncapped goalkeeper Stegan Tarnovano meanwhile conceded a late consolation to Virtus, but FCSB are not going to lose any sleep about their chances of progressing to the next stage.

FCSB were forced to change their name from FC Steaua București in 2017 after clashing with the more famous CSA FC Steaua București over the matter.

Other Euro 2024 players who may be involved in the Champions League on Wednesday evening include Ludogorets duo Jakub Piotrowski (Poland) and Kwadwo Duah (Switzerland), who will take on Georgian side Dinamo Batumi – featuring Georgian international Giorgi Tsitaishvili.

Slovakians David Strelec and Juraj Kucka and Georgia captain Guram Kashia could feature for Slovan Bratislava against North Macedonian outfit Struga

Slovenian Zan Karnicnik will meanwhile be hoping to help Celje get past Estonian side Flora.

