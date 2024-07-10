Euro 2024 isn't even over - one Euros star has already scored a Champions League hat-trick
The first qualifying round of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday evening with three Romanian internationals in action
Euro 2024 still isn’t over, but some players who turned out for eliminated countries are already back home and playing competitive games - including one who has scored a hat-trick in the Champions League.
Three Romanian internationals who were in the matchday squad to face the Netherlands in the round of 16 turned out for the confusingly-named FCSB in the first qualifying round of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
Chief among them was Darius Olaru, who appeared from the bench against Belgium and Holland before returning to score a hat-trick in a 7-1 away victory over San Marino’s AC Virtus.
VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England
More Euro 2024 internationals set for Champions League action
Daniel Popa sat on the bench for Romania throughout the Euros, but scored a brace in between Olaru’s second and third goals.
Uncapped goalkeeper Stegan Tarnovano meanwhile conceded a late consolation to Virtus, but FCSB are not going to lose any sleep about their chances of progressing to the next stage.
FCSB were forced to change their name from FC Steaua București in 2017 after clashing with the more famous CSA FC Steaua București over the matter.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Other Euro 2024 players who may be involved in the Champions League on Wednesday evening include Ludogorets duo Jakub Piotrowski (Poland) and Kwadwo Duah (Switzerland), who will take on Georgian side Dinamo Batumi – featuring Georgian international Giorgi Tsitaishvili.
Slovakians David Strelec and Juraj Kucka and Georgia captain Guram Kashia could feature for Slovan Bratislava against North Macedonian outfit Struga
Slovenian Zan Karnicnik will meanwhile be hoping to help Celje get past Estonian side Flora.
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the final. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.