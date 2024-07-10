Euro 2024 isn't even over - one Euros star has already scored a Champions League hat-trick

The first qualifying round of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday evening with three Romanian internationals in action

Romania fans light smoke flares during their match against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Euro 2024 still isn’t over, but some players who turned out for eliminated countries are already back home and playing competitive games - including one who has scored a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Three Romanian internationals who were in the matchday squad to face the Netherlands in the round of 16 turned out for the confusingly-named FCSB in the first qualifying round of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.