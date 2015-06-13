FAI remove Delaney's FIFA comments from Euro qualifier programme

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) were forced to reprint 18,000 matchday programmes for the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2016 qualifier with Scotland after deciding to remove comments made by chief executive John Delaney.

Delaney's article in the programme for Saturday's clash in Dublin had reportedly included criticism of FIFA in the wake of the ongoing corruption scandal that has engulfed world football's governing body.

However, the remarks were subsequently scrapped, forcing the FAI to reprint thousands of copies.

"John Delaney was entirely unaware of this change to the programme," the FAI said in a statement widely reported by the Irish media.

"He had already signed off on it and it was approved for printing. The decision to delete his comments where they related to FIFA was an editorial one that was taken by the communications department."

FIFA is currently reeling from the United States Department of Justice investigation into corruption among several past and present officials, a scandal that has seen president Sepp Blatter step down despite winning a fifth term last month.

The FAI have also become embroiled in the controversy after they confirmed a compensation payment of €5million was made by FIFA following the country's heartbreaking failure to make the 2010 World Cup – when a Thierry Henry handball saw France qualify ahead of them.