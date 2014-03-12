Falcao can make World Cup, claims surgeon

The Monaco forward is a major doubt for the tournament in Brazil after sustaining the injury while playing for his club in a Coupe de France tie in January.

However, surgeon Jose Carlos Noronha claims that the 28-year-old is making progress with his recovery and could return in time for the global showpiece.

"Each case is different but he is on the right track," Noronha told L'Equipe.

"He has recovered very well.

"I still believe he could play the World Cup, there is no reason why it could not work."

The World Cup would be Falcao's first, with Colombia having failed to qualify for the competition since France 1998.