Falcao decline a real shame, says Ranieri

Ex-Monaco boss Claudio Ranieri has described the decline of Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao as a "real shame".

Falcao has struggled for goals since swapping the Ligue 1 side for Manchester United last season and moving to Jose Mourinho's side this year.

The 29-year-old has only scored five times in the Premier League from 35 appearances over that 18-month period at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Ranieri was in charge of Monaco between 2012 and 2014, a spell which covered the Colombia international's debut season in the principality, and has been saddened to watch him struggle.

"It is a real shame, a real shame because he is a great guy," the Leicester City boss told Omnisport.

"He is a real champion, a very hard worker. He is incredible and I wish him all the best."