Falcao indicates Chelsea move could be imminent

Radamel Falcao has hinted that a loan move to Premier League champions Chelsea could be finalised in the near future.

The Colombia striker has been widely linked with a season-long loan switch to Chelsea, whose manager Jose Mourinho has previously hinted that they could swoop for Falcao.

The former Atletico Madrid forward spent the last campaign on loan at Manchester United from Monaco.

However, after a season in which he scored just four goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, United decided not to take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

Chelsea, though, appear poised to take a chance on Falcao, who told reporters: "I'm just thinking of the Copa America and the squad, my staff are taking care of this."

When asked if reports of a loan to Chelsea were correct, Falcao - speaking after Colombia's 1-0 win over Brazil - added: "It can be, you will know soon."