Falcao keen to test himself in England

The Colombian marksman has scored 10 goals in eight league games for Atletico this season, having scored 24 in 34 last term, while continuing to find the net on a regular basis for his country.

He piqued the interest of several Premier League teams, including Manchester City and Chelsea, after hitting a hat-trick in Atletico's 4-1 destruction of the Blues in August's Super Cup showpiece in Monaco.

He is committed to the Spanish high-fliers for the moment, but admits in the December 2012 edition of FourFourTwo that a move to England may interest him in the near future.

"One day, I could go [to England]," he says in an exclusive interview. "It is a league I have watched for a long time and one day I would like to try it and enjoy it for myself."

But could he bring the goals with him? Falcao thinks so. "I think I could adapt to England. I think I could score goals."

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with Falcao, who moved to Atletico from Porto in 2011 and has won the Europa League two years running.

Falcao, though – who is also named by Michel Salgado in the new edition of FourFourTwo as "the best no.9 in the world" – has watched English football since an early age.

"I used to watch it on television when I was a kid," says the 26-year-old. "I watched players like Roy Keane, Eric Cantona and Gianfranco Zola on TV. But the man I supported was Faustino Asprilla, when he was at Newcastle."

