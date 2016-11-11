Falcao laments rushed Colombia

Colombia forward Radamel Falcao rued his team's lack of patience during their 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw against Chile.

Jose Pekerman's men were unable to find a breakthrough in Barranquilla on Thursday, forced to settle for a point.

Falcao, who made his first international appearance in 13 months in the draw, said his team were too rushed.

"We should have had more patience to search," he said.

"To find space and attack."

The result sees Colombia sitting third in CONMEBOL qualifying ahead of Tuesday's trip to Argentina.

"They [Chile] in the second half began to feel they were at a disadvantage," Falcao said.

"We tried, but could not make the goal that ultimately gives you three points."