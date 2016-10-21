Falcao nets as brilliant Monaco hit Montpellier for six

Radamel Falcao made a goalscoring comeback from injury as marvellous Monaco beat Montpellier 6-2 in emphatic fashion to bounce back from defeat at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 3-1 loss last time out came as a big surprise after a strong start to the campaign from Leonardo Jardim's men, but they were back to their brilliant best on Friday.

It was not always straightforward, though, as Ryad Boudebouz put the visitors ahead nine minutes in with a fine free-kick.

Falcao, back after concussion ruled him out for five matches, levelled things up with a penalty just before the break and Kylian Mbappe-Lottin headed Monaco into the lead shortly after the interval.

Boudebouz struck again 13 minutes later, converting the match's second spot-kick to equalise, but the floodgates soon opened as Monaco struck four times in the last 26 minutes.

Jemerson put Monaco ahead again with an easy finish at the back post and Valere Germain's excellent header made it 4-2.

Thomas Lemar swiftly added the fifth after awful goalkeeping from Geoffrey Jourdren and substitute Adama Traore pounced on a rebound to wrap things up at the end, as Monaco moved to within a point of leaders Nice, who play away to Metz on Sunday.