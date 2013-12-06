Falcao ruled out of Ajaccio clash

Falcao, who has not played since suffering an injury against Nantes almost a fortnight ago, was hopeful of returning on Sunday.

But the Colombia striker, who has netted nine Ligue 1 goals in 14 appearances this season, will miss out despite his condition improving.

"Radamel Falcao continues his rehabilitation from a thigh problem. While his situation is improving, he still feels some pain," a Monaco club statement read.

"As a precaution, the club will let him return to competitive action when the results of clinical tests and further examinations will be normal."

Monaco sit third in the French top flight, two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.