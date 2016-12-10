Falcao's first hat-trick in four years sends Monaco top of Ligue 1

Monaco moved top of Ligue 1 as a first hat-trick in four years from Radamel Falcao fired them to a 4-0 victory over Bordeaux on Saturday.

Leonardo Jardim's side seized the advantage with two goals inside five minutes as Djibril Sidibe slotted home from close range, before goalkeeper Jerome Prior inadvertently parried Valere Germain's cross off Falcao and into the net.

The Colombia international made certain of the victory for his side shortly after half-time as he collected Germain's cut-back before coolly rounding Prior and turning home, while a penalty completed his first treble at club level since December 9, 2012.

Adam Ounas was sent off for a challenge from behind on Sidibe to compound Bordeaux's misery as Monaco celebrated moving top of the table on goal difference, though Nice will overtake them should they avoid defeat against champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

53 - Monaco have scored 53 goals after 17 Ligue 1 matchdays, the second highest tally ever behind RC Paris in 1959/60 (55). Festival.December 10, 2016

Falcao, who took his tally to 14 goals in 16 games in all competitions, had a message for his doubters.

"You should never underestimate the heart of a fighter," the 30-year-old, who scored only five league goals in two seasons in the Premier League for Manchester United and Chelsea, told Canal Plus.

"I'm very happy for the team especially. Little by little the whole team has improved. I'm very happy with all of us.

"My team-mates and my coach give me the confidence to play freely. We just have to continue with the same ambition and the same fight and take things game by game."