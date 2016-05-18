Fan complaints force West Ham to cancel ladies' match at Upton Park

A West Ham Ladies' match has been called off after fans complained at the prospect of it being the last ever game to be played at Upton Park.

The women's team were due to face an all-stars side on June 5 as part of a fundraising event, but the club announced on Wednesday that it has been cancelled.

Some supporters had complained that allowing the game to go ahead would mean that West Ham's dramatic 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester United would no longer be the last public match to be held at the stadium.

The cancellation was confirmed despite a majority of 52 per cent backing the game to go ahead via a poll conducted through West Ham's official website.

"The club has taken the decision to call off the match in response to direct comments from supporters, a poll conducted on the official website and fan feedback on social media," they said in a statement.

"West Ham Ladies played under the lights at the Boleyn Ground back in March when they faced Tottenham Ladies and dialogue remains open between West Ham Ladies and the club with regards to the hosting of future fixtures."

West Ham Ladies joint-chairman Stephen Hunt said: "Obviously the Ladies are disappointed but myself and Jack Sullivan [son of co-chairman David] will get together over the summer to see what else we can do in the future."

West Ham's win over United was followed by a 45-minute celebration and firework display to commemorate 112 years at the stadium.

The club will move into the Olympic Stadium for next season.