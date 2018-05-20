Fan shows off Monk face tattoo on bottom

A Birmingham City supporter has followed through on his pledge to get a tattoo of manager Garry Monk on his bottom after the team secured Championship survival by beating promotion hopefuls Fulham.

Monk stumped up £80 for the body art himself after another fan drew his attention to a fundraising page to pay for the tattoo.

And the supporter, Kevin Tomlinson, has now shown off his new tattoo of Monk's face, which adorns his right buttock, in a message posted to social media.

"Fair play to you Kevin!" wrote Monk in a reply to the fan. "At least now I'll always be there to remind you to think before you speak."