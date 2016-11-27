Faria: Manchester United not thinking about title

Stuttering Manchester United are not worried about their faltering Premier League title hopes, with assistant manager Rui Faria insisting the focus is on improving and winning matches.

United's fading chances of winning the Premier League were dealt another blow on Sunday as they fell further behind the leading pack following their 1-1 stalemate at home to struggling West Ham.

It was an afternoon of frustration for the hosts at Old Trafford, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic cancelled out Diafra Sakho's opener, with manager Jose Mourinho sent to the stands as United drew their fourth consecutive home league match to slip eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 adrift of leaders Chelsea.

"[Title gone?] In this moment we are more worried about looking to the team and getting the best results," Faria told reporters.

"We knew that the job was not an easy job, we fight to change things, and this is what we are going to keep doing because we believe in the players.

"We believe in the team and we believe that things will change and what we are chasing will arrive for sure."

United and West Ham will lock horns again in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, before Mourinho's men travel to Everton in Sunday's Premier League fixture.