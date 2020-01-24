Farke not looking to add to Norwich squad in January

Norwich boss Daniel Farke insisted the club have no plans to add to their squad before the end of the January transfer window.

The Canaries – who lost at Tottenham in midweek – are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, despite picking up a first home win since September against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Farke has already made two additions in the window, having signed Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim and Ondrej Duda on loan from Hertha Berlin, but ruled out any more this month.

“I don’t expect any business between now and the end of the window,” Farke said.

Norwich are set to face Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup and, when asked about the upcoming trip to Turf Moor, the German said he could make changes.

“We want to be as successful as we can in the cup,” Farke said. “It’s the third game in seven days with a quick turnaround. There was no proper sleep for the players after investing a lot at Spurs.

“I expect more changes tomorrow to bring fresh energy onto the pitch because we want to go into the next round.

“We have to deliver a top-class performance. Burnley are on fire and are an established Premier League side.

“Afterwards, it will be a normal week with time to recover. We’re tempted not to risk injuries but we want to win.

“It’s important to have the whole group in their rhythm but we want to go to the next round regardless of who plays.

“If we make changes it’s because there’s lots of competition and they have more energy.”

Farke hinted he could rest goalkeeper Tim Krul against the Clarets, with Ralf Fahrmann having returned to full fitness from a knee problem, but the Canaries’ injury troubles have not abated significantly.

They will be without Emi Buendia, but Farke said the midfielder could return in time for the Newcastle match on February 1.

Todd Cantwell is unavailable with a hamstring injury, Kenny McLean has a knock to his hip and Ibrahim Amadou has a slight knee problem.