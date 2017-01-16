Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad's footsteps

Justin Kluivert, the teenage son of former Netherlands international Patrick, made his debut for Dutch giants Ajax on Sunday.

Patrick emerged through Ajax's famed youth ranks, winning two Eredivisie titles, the Champions League and the European Super Cup, before going on to play for AC Milan and Barcelona.

And Justin, 17, is attempting to follow in his father's footsteps, coming off the bench in Ajax's 3-1 win at PEC Zwolle.

Justin replaced Amin Younes six minutes before half-time in Zwolle to eclipse his father, who made his Ajax debut at the age of 18 in 1994.

"I came in and played like it was normal. Before, I was a little bit nervous," he told Fox Sports.

"I'm enjoying my time and hope to create chances. I am very happy that my family was here to help me.

"My father sent me a message also. He said that this is a beautiful start of my career. And he hoped that I enjoyed it."

Former Netherlands assistant Patrick - who earned 79 caps for the national team - is now director of football at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.