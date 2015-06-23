Faurlin pens new QPR deal

QPR have handed a new one-year deal to Alejandro Faurlin.

The Argentine midfielder moved to Loftus Road in July 2009, but has been restricted to just nine league appearances over the past two seasons, having suffered three anterior cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Faurlin managed just two Premier League outings last season as QPR were relegated, but, having regained fitness towards the end of the campaign, the London club have opted to hand him a new deal that includes the option of a further 12 months.

"I'm extremely happy," Faurlin told the club's official website.

"I have to say thank you to everyone at the club for keeping me here and giving me the chance to prove a lot of people wrong. I just want to play football.

"I contemplated giving up after my last injury. It was really tough and I was in a dark place. Thankfully, I'm still here."