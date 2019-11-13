Tino Asprilla recalls the moment he stopped a hitman from killing Jose Luis Chilavert

Asprilla’s Colombia fell to a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay in a World Cup qualifying match, during which he and Chilavert were both sent off.

And the ex-Newcastle favourite told Colombian TV channel TelePacifico that he had to talk a gunman who called his hotel room after the match out of assassinating the Paraguayan great.

"Are you crazy?" he remembers saying.

"You will destroy Colombian football. What happens on the pitch stays there."

Colmbia defender Andres Escobar was shockingly shot dead in Medellin in 1994 after scoring an own goal at the World Cup which contributed to his country’s elimination.

Asprilla starred in the Premier League between 1996 and 1998 after a successful spell in Italy with Parma.

At international level, he starred in two World Cups for Colombia and scored 20 goals in 57 games for his country.

His honours at club level included a Cup Winners’ Cup, Coppa Italia and two UEFA Cups during two spells with Parma.

