Fazio to leave Tottenham for Roma

Tottenham have confirmed Federico Fazio will join Roma on a permanent basis following the centre-back's successful loan spell in Italy last season.

Fazio started 35 league matches as Roma finished second in Serie A, four points behind champions Juventus, having failed to make an impression at the Premier League club.

With Antonio Rudiger having moved to Chelsea in a deal worth a reported €35million, Roma have moved quickly to improve their defensive options ahead of Eusebio Di Francesco's first season in charge with Fazio joining new signing Hector Moreno at the Stadio Olimpico.

When Fazio signed for Roma on a season-long loan in August, the club confirmed a fee of €3.2million would be paid to make the deal permanent if certain targets were met.

July 15, 2017

Fazio has won three caps for Argentina, the 30-year-old having been most recently selected for his country in a 6-0 thrashing of Singapore in June.

The defender leaves Spurs having made 20 Premier League appearances for the club, but he has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino's side since 2015.