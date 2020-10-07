February: I’ll fight for my place in the squad

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February is ready to hit the ground running and fight for his place in the Brazilians first team.

The 24-year-old agreed to join Sundowns at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, but remained in the Mother City on loan at Cape Umoya until the end of the season.

Sundowns have since confirmed that the junior national team shot stopper has put pen to paper on a five-year contract after plying his trade in the GladAfrica Championship last season.

The signing of February brings the number of goalkeepers at the Brazilians to five, with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss already on their books.

However, February wants to learn from experienced players like Onyango, Mweene and Pieterse but is ready to fight for his spot in the squad.

‘I just want to hit the ground running from day one, I am out of my comfort zone, I want to give the coach headaches and fight for my place in the squad and learn from my elder especially the keepers in front of me,’ February told his club’s official website.

‘It is important to have a long career and help the team to be successful as it was last season.’

February is no stranger to playing in South Africa’s top-flight, having already made 36 appearances and kept 12 clean sheets before Ajax Cape Town got relegated to the National First Division.