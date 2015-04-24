Federici opens up on FA Cup blunder

Reading goalkeeper Adam Federici finally opened up on his FA Cup semi-final blunder on Thursday, describing it as "shattering", while thanking the club's fans for their "amazing" response.

Federici let a shot from Alexis Sanchez slip through his hands and between his legs in the first half of extra-time at Wembley Stadium last week, as Arsenal triumphed 2-1 to reach the FA Cup final.

The Australian gloveman was inconsolable after the match, as the enormity of his error sank in: Reading have never reached the biggest stage in English football with last Saturday's semi-final just the second time in the club's 144-year history that they were involved in the FA Cup's last four.

Speaking to the Reading Post, Federici was asked if it was the worst moment of his career: "Yes, 100 per cent. No doubt.

"It's been a crazy couple of days afterwards as well. I hate being the centre of attention anyway, I really don't like it.

"I've never dealt with that well. I'm a guy from the middle of nowhere in Australia, so it does get to me.

"I look back over the season and I've barely put a foot wrong. So to do that in a big moment was shattering for me, as everyone could see.

"I couldn't understand it and I still can't. But I'll try to move on and hopefully I'll stop seeing it everywhere in the next week or so."

Apart from his decisive mistake, Federici impressed for Reading at Wembley, making seven saves as his side came from behind to force extra-time.

The 30-year-old from Nowra on the New South Wales coast in Australia has been at Reading since 2005 racking up 207 league appearances.

The response from Reading fans, who decked out the Madejski Stadium with Australian flags during their Championship clash with Birmingham City on Wednesday, seemingly underlined for Federici why he has been loyal to the club.

"Speaking to my family as well and hearing the messages of support from people around the world has been amazing," said Federici, who also paid tribute to his team-mates.

"As I've said the Reading fans are amazing and I honestly couldn't believe what they did on Wednesday night."