Feghouli rules out Belgium as contenders

Feghouli will likely feature for Algeria on Tuesday as they look to get the better of a Belgium side tipped to go far in the competition.

Belgian coach Marc Wilmots can call on the likes of Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku in Brazil in what is one of the finest Belgium squads in recent decades.

However, ahead of their meeting in Belo Horizonte next week, Feghouli does not believe Belgium will threaten the latter stages of the competition.

"I hope that Belgium have a good World Cup but I do not think they are ready to win it," he told Het Nieuwsblad.

"This World Cup comes a little too soon for them - in a few years, maybe. Against the big countries, we will see the true form of Belgium."

If Belgium are to win Group H, as predicted, it leaves Algeria scrapping for second place with Russia and South Korea as they seek to progress to the knockout stages for the first time.

Despite being among the more unfancied nations, Feghouli believes their team spirit and work ethic could see them spring a surprise or two.

"Our team is inexperienced at this level but we are not on holiday," he added.

"We are in Brazil to be the surprise and we have nothing to lose. Our solidarity is our strength as well as our patriotism.

"I get goose bumps when I hear the national anthem. It is sometimes exaggerated but we are a very proud people. In our history we have always been warriors."