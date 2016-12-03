Fellaini: Mourinho more fun than Van Gaal

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini feels training is "funnier" under Jose Mourinho than it was under former boss Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho replaced Van Gaal in charge at Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and Fellaini has been energised by the Portuguese's arrival.

"Louis van Gaal is stricter. Mourinho is strict, but not like Van Gaal," Fellaini told Sky Sports' Soccer AM programme ahead of his side's meeting with former club Everton on Sunday.

"It is funnier with Mourinho, the training changes all the time. It is not a routine. Van Gaal had his philosophy and he was strict but he was very different."

United have endured an indifferent start under Mourinho, but Fellaini is confident the former Chelsea boss is the right man for the job.

"I think that Mourinho is the right manager," the Belgian added. "He has a lot of experience and he knows what he can do but you have to give him time as well, so I am sure the victories will come."

Fellaini has featured regularly under Mourinho and is delighted with the faith his new manager has shown in him.

"He has asked me to play my game. He knows what I can do," he continued. "Straight away, he said to me 'I know you are quality, I know what you can do'.

"During the Euros, he called me and asked if I wanted to move or continue, so it definitely gave me a boost."