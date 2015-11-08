Fellaini ruled out of Belgium's friendlies

Belgium will be without midfielder Marouane Fellaini for the friendlies against Italy and Spain due to injury.

Fellaini missed Manchester United's 2-0 Premier League win over West Brom on Saturday after suffering an unspecified problem in training 24 hours earlier.

The towering 27-year-old will now sit out the home game against Italy on Friday and the visit of Spain four days later, the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) confirmed.

Oostende defender Jordan Lukaku has also been withdrawn due to the injury.

The pair have been replaced by Everton forward Kevin Mirallas and Gent midfielder Sven Kums.