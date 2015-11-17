Fenerbahce move to quash Van Persie rumours

Fenerbahce have dismissed rumours that Robin van Persie is set to leave the Turkish Super Lig club.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Van Persie moved from Old Trafford to Fenerbahce during the close season but has struggled to find his best form.

The 32-year-old has four goals in seven starts and four substitute appearances in the league, although he has failed to find the net in four Europa League group-stage matches.

Van Persie was also left out of the Netherlands squad for the latest round of international matches, while Fenerbahce coach Vitor Pereira denied there was a problem in his relationship with the player.

Champions League holders Barcelona and Eredivisie title-holders PSV have been linked to potential January moves for Van Persie, while Brazilian striker Fred is a reported target for Pereira.

But Fenerbahce released a statement on Tuesday to address the speculation and insist that Van Persie wishes to remain with the club.

"Over recent days there were many transfer reports about Robin van Persie in the media," the statement read.

"But these are against our player's motivation. We don't have any idea for selling him and he wants to stay with us too.

"He is a valuable player of our squad and he is going to play for us."