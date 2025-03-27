Jose Mourinho planning Premier League raid for superstar: report
Jose Mourinho hasn't managed in the Premier League since leaving Tottenham in 2021, but he's still got his eyes on a key transfer target
Jose Mourinho is looking to add more quality players from the Premier League to his Fenerbahce squad in the summer, as he looks to close the gap to cross-city rivals Galatasaray.
After finishing agonisingly close to winning the Turkish Super Lig last term, coming second to Galatasaray despite accumulating 99 points and losing just one game all season, Fenerbahce hired Jose Mourinho in a bid to add silverware.
They're now out of the Europa League and nine points behind their fierce rivals in the league, though, with their likely only chance of picking up a trophy in the Turkish Cup. In order to change things next season, Mourinho wants more proven quality in his side, and has turned his attention to the Premier League.
Jose Mourinho targeting Premier League transfer
Fenerbahce aren't currently short of players who once shone in the English top flight, with their squad currently containing Caglar Soyuncu, Cenk Tosun, Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, Fred, Diego Carlos, Sofyan Amrabat and Allan Saint-Maximin.
There have been issues in goal, however, with neither of Dominik Livakovic or Irfan Can Egribayat managing to properly tie down the No.1 spot and convince the Portuguese manager of their credentials.
According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Mourinho and Fenerbahce are therefore looking at signing Ederson from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, despite Pep Guardiola wanting his goalkeeper to stay.
In January, Guardiola admitted that, after the Brazilian attracted interest last summer over potentially moving, a departure in 2025 certainly wasn't out of the realms of possibility.
"I don’t know – he has to see maybe now other options," Guardiola said in January. "Of course, I’d like him to stay. It depends now on the clubs. I don’t know the situation. No contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we will see what happens."
Ederson is out of contract in 2026, and could therefore become available to Mourinho for a relatively cheap price. Indeed, Transfermarkt values the 31-year-old at €25m, while Guardiola has never blocked players who want to leave from getting out of Manchester City.
In FourFourTwo's view, a move to Turkey certainly seems possible for Ederson, considering his lack of form this term and the opportunity to enjoy his football elsewhere. Manchester City also have an adequate replacement in Stefan Ortega, so won't be desperate for Ederson to stay.
Manchester City are back in FA Cup action on Sunday when they face a trip to Bournemouth.
