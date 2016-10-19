Fenerbahce plane forced to make emergency landing

The plane carrying Fenerbahce's squad to face Manchester United in the Europa League has had to make an emergency landing in Budapest after being damaged by a bird strike.

Confirming the incident on social media, the club posted pictures of the damage to their plane's windshield.

The Turkish side were making their way to England for Thursday's match against Jose Mourinho's side at Old Trafford.

A new plane has since taken off as Fenerbahce resumed their journey after a delay of around one-and-a-half hours.

Fener wrote on Twitter: "The plane taking our team and staff to Manchester made an emergency landing in Budapest due to a bird striking its windshield.

"There is not an alarming situation as of now."

Fenerbahce are top of Europa League Group A, one point clear of Feyenoord and United.