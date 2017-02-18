Ferdinand backs Keane to re-sign with United like Pogba

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Michael Keane can become a "huge star" at Old Trafford should he follow in the footsteps of Paul Pogba and return to the club.

Keane left boyhood United for Burnley in 2015 and the 24-year-old has since flourished at Turf Moor.

He has developed into one of the Premier League's best central defenders, earning a call-up for World Cup qualifiers last year.

Keane has impressed Ferdinand, who said United should look to bring him back to Manchester.

"He likes to ask questions, he likes constructive criticism and that's a great attribute to have, to be there, to look at your game in detail and try and improve," Ferdinand told BBC 5 Live.

"He's always wanting to improve, whether it's nutrition, whether it's physical, whether it's actual working on your game after training. He was always wanting to learn and understand more.

"I think the moment he found out he was going to leave Manchester United - every kid's dream in that area is to play for Manchester United - so to leave the club was a huge wrench for him.

"But it allowed him to go and spread his wings and bloom really and become the player he is now. At Manchester United he wasn't afforded that opportunity, for whatever reason.

"You look at the likes of Pogba; he's gone away and come back now and become a huge star. Michael Keane, he could do that himself."