Ferdinand: English stars like Kane, Sterling overpriced

Rio Ferdinand believes that top English talent is "overpriced" as rumours persist of big-money moves for Liverpool's Raheem Sterling and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Sterling has been the subject of two bids from Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester City, while England team-mate Kane - who scored 31 goals in all competitions for Spurs last season - is a reported target for Manchester United.

Ferdinand, who retired after finishing last season with QPR, was once the subject of the British transfer record when he moved from Leeds United to Manchester United for £18million in 2002.

And the former West Ham centre-back believes teams are paying over the odds for English players, compared to foreign imports such as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

"English players are so overpriced right now it's a joke," he wrote on Twitter.

"Kane and Sterling have huge potential but 40m and 50m? Aguero [was] 38m and Sanchez 32m!"