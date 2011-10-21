Ferdinand fit for Manchester derby

Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is fit to face Premier League leaders and local rivals Manchester City on Sunday after being rested for United's midweek Champions League clash against Otelul Galati.

"We left Rio behind because we didn't feel we'd use him," Ferguson said on the club website.

"Everyone is fit and obviously the City game is an exciting prospect."

Manchester City midfielder Mohammed Abu has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2014.

The 19-year-old Ghana international is currently playing for Norwegian club Stromsgodset IF where he has been on loan since joining City in the August 2010.

"I'm so happy to get a new contract, and to see that the club have a lot of faith in what I've done," Abu said on the club website.

"I am working towards the day when I can wear a Manchester City shirt in a first team game."

Arsenal are likely to be without full-back Carl Jenkinson for Sunday's home clash against Stoke City after the 19-year-old suffered a knee injury in their midweek Champions League victory over Olympique Marseille.

"We don't know yet but it is very unlikely he will be available for Sunday," manager Arsene Wenger said on the club website on Friday.

"He is having a scan and we will know some time on Friday."

West Bromwich Albion's Chile international Gonzalo Jara Reyes has joined second tier club Brighton and Hove Albion on loan until January, the Premier League outfit said on their website.

Jara, who played for his country in the Copa America in the close-season, has featured only twice this campaign for West Brom.