Ferguson backs Neville for Valencia success

Gary Neville has been backed to enjoy a successful spell as head coach of Valencia by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

The ex-United defender, who made 602 appearances for the club under the stewardship of the iconic Ferguson, was confirmed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor on Wednesday on a deal which runs until the end of the season.

Ferguson, who appointed Neville club captain at Old Trafford after Roy Keane's departure in 2005, says the England assistant's bold approach should make him a shrewd leader.

"Gary has many attributes that suggest he will be successful in management. His leadership skills are strong, he's honest and he's hard working," Ferguson told Sky Sports.

"He is the type of character who is not afraid of making big decisions, which is a vital skill when leading. I think he'll do well and I wish him, and his brother Phil [current Valencia assistant coach], good luck."

Neville is due to take charge of the first team on Sunday December 6, a day after the Liga clash with champions Barcelona.