Ferguson: Man United will be back

United eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Stoke City on the final day of the Premier League campaign but missed out on the title by a point following Chelsea's 8-0 drubbing of Wigan AtHletic.

"Of course we'll come back next year," Ferguson told reporters. "It is what Manchester United do.

"We're going to try and bring the title back to the best place in the world."

Ferguson was full of praise for Chelsea's efforts under coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"The title winners deserve it," added Ferguson, who has won the Premier League 11 times in 18 seasons.

"It's the hardest league in the world. To Carlo, I congratulate him."

Ferguson said he was not concerned by the situation at Old Trafford.

"It is a good structure we have in place here," he said. "We have worked very hard over the course of the season and we will assess everything over the summer."

Ferguson thanked the United fans for their magnificent support.

"It has been something of a roller coaster but then it usually is and while we can look back with regret at the outcome of certain games - losing twice to Chelsea certainly ranks as a huge disappointment - there have also been some outstanding achievements and thrilling matches," he said.

