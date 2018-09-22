Ferguson returns to Old Trafford for Manchester United v Wolves

Alex Ferguson was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United on Saturday for the first time since his health scare in May.

The 76-year-old was pictured arriving at the ground ahead of United's match against Wolves in the Premier League.

Ferguson has largely remained out of the public eye following a brain haemorrhage that required emergency surgery.

He appeared in a video in July to thank hospital staff for saving his life and is sure to receive a rapturous reception from fans of the club he led to 13 league titles.

United are seeking a fourth successive competitive victory following wins over Burnley, Watford and Young Boys in the Champions League.