Ferguson returns to Old Trafford for Manchester United v Wolves
Alex Ferguson will watch on from the stands when Manchester United host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.
Alex Ferguson was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United on Saturday for the first time since his health scare in May.
The 76-year-old was pictured arriving at the ground ahead of United's match against Wolves in the Premier League.
Ferguson has largely remained out of the public eye following a brain haemorrhage that required emergency surgery.
He appeared in a video in July to thank hospital staff for saving his life and is sure to receive a rapturous reception from fans of the club he led to 13 league titles.
United are seeking a fourth successive competitive victory following wins over Burnley, Watford and Young Boys in the Champions League.
Welcome back to Old Trafford, Sir Alex. September 22, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.