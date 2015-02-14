Fernandes: Ramsey in control of his destiny

It was confirmed on Friday that Ramsey will remain in charge until the end of the season after he and Kevin Bond took over temporarily following Harry Redknapp's sudden resignation earlier this month.

The managerial change had an immediate impact as QPR secured their first away win of 2014-15 with a crucial 2-0 victory at Sunderland on Tuesday to lift the side out of the Premier League relegation zone.

And Fernandes is open to the idea of the Ramsey remaining in the Loftus Road hotseat, providing he proves he can cut it in the top flight.

Fernandes posted on Twitter on Saturday: "We found a great guy to manage us form next season a dream manager but actually we had a dream candidate right in front of us Chris Ramsey.

"So we the board decided to give Chris a chance and he certainly has been a dream in such a short period. First away win. Happy players.

"He's modest, gets on with the job is organised, passionate and loyal.

"There are no guarantees in football. But Chris Ramsey has every chance to build a long term and huge managerial future at QPR. We are lucky."