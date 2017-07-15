Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti

Barcelona sporting director Roberto Fernandez said the LaLiga giants are yet to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over Marco Verratti.

Verratti is reportedly Barca's top transfer target and the PSG midfielder is believed to be keen on a move to Camp Nou.

But PSG are reluctant to sell the Italy international after Barca president Josep Bartomeu confirmed last week that the Catalans want the 24-year-old.

Speaking at the unveiling of full-back Nelson Semedo on Friday, Fernandez provided an update on Verratti.

"He currently has a contract [with PSG], so there is little I can say," Fernandez told reporters.

"If you want to make something happen with a player who has an ongoing contract then you first need to come to an agreement with his club."

A €100million transfer fee has been mooted for Verratti, who has won four Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions titles since arriving from Pescara in 2012.

Verratti made 43 appearances in all competitions last season as PSG were dethroned by Monaco in Ligue 1 and suffered a demoralising Champions League last-16 exit to Barca.