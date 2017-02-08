Fernandinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become 'top-class' player

Fernandinho has been impressed by how quickly Gabriel Jesus has settled into life at Manchester City and expects him to keep on improving.

The 19-year-old has netted three goals in as many Premier League appearances since completing his move from Palmeiras last month, including a stoppage-time winner against Swansea City last weekend.

Jesus' form has been so impressive that he has ousted Sergio Aguero from City's starting line-up, leading to speculation the latter could be on his way out.

Like many, Fernandinho has been delighted with the youngster's early showings and says he has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

"He has things to learn, but he is starting very well," Fernandinho told the club's official website.

"I am very happy that he is progressing well and with confidence.

"The most important thing is that he is being able to score goals. He adjusted very quickly. The English football is not as easy, so I honestly hope he continues in this level in order to improve even more.

"I am sure he is a player that will develop a lot more and I am absolutely sure that he will be a top-class international player."