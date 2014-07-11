Fernando idolises Man City team-mate Toure

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder sealed a move to the Premier League in June, moving from Porto.

Fernando, a former Brazil Under-20 representative, said he was thrilled to team up with Ivorian midfielder Toure as City looked to defend their league crown in 2014-15.

"City are known all over the world, footballers are aware of Manchester City," Fernando said.

"It's a dream to be here and part of this great club, and I also hope to become one of the club's great players.

"The player I most admire and who I watch a lot of his games, is Yaya Toure.

"He's a great player and for me it will be an honour to play alongside him.

"I work hard, I always look for a way to win back control of the ball as quickly as possible, and give it to my colleagues.

"I consider myself a good team player and always try to be at my best on the pitch and transmit good energy to the other players."

Fernando won four league titles in Portugal, plus a UEFA Europa League crown in 2010-11, and said he understands the pressure that comes with being champions.

"We know expectations are higher, because after winning the title everyone believes they can do better," said Fernando.

"All we have to do is make sure we deliver the same performance as last season so we can win it again.

"And in the Champions League we must give our all this year.

"I left a good legacy in Porto, and hope I can repeat the same here with City, winning titles and playing regularly.

"That's what everyone can expect from me – willpower and dedication, always with eyes on trophies. That is what City and I want."