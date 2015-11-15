Ferrero tweet suggests Montella deal at Sampdoria is close

Vincenzo Montella looks set to be confirmed as Sampdoria's new head coach after the club president Massimo Ferrero seemingly announced his arrival on Twitter.

Montella emerged as the favourite this week to replace Walter Zenga, who was dismissed on Tuesday just five months on from succeeding Sinisa Mihajlovic after winning four of 12 Serie A matches this season.

Sampdoria released a statement on Friday denying media reports that a deal had been completed.

However, Ferrero took to Twitter on Sunday to seemingly confirm the appointment, as he posted using a star emoji: "A [star] is here: Vincenzo Montella".

An official announcement has yet to be made by Sampdoria, who Montella represented twice during his playing career, most notably a three-year stint between 1996 and 1999.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since being sacked as Fiorentina coach in the close-season.

The delay in his appointment is reported to have been caused by Fiorentina's €3million compensation demands, as Montella is still under contract despite his dismissal.