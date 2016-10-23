Feyenoord 1 Ajax 1: Kuyt cancels out Dolberg opener

Dirk Kuyt netted a late equaliser to cancel out Kasper Dolberg's opener as Feyenoord rescued a 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Ajax in Sunday's Eredivisie encounter at De Kuip.

The Rotterdammers remain top of the table following this weekend's results, five points clear of second-placed Ajax, with PSV trailing by seven in third place.

Feyenoord were brimming with confidence heading into the match after winning their opening nine fixtures and made a strong start, with Bilal Basacikoglu calling Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana into action after 12 minutes following some poor defending from Daley Sinkgraven.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men continued to dominate in the opening 45 minutes and Kuyt was next to try his luck at the half-hour mark, firing just over the crossbar.

Eric Botteghin then blasted a shot high from a dangerous position after a Jens Toornstra free-kick, before the latter aimed just wide in the closing stages of the first half.

Feyenoord were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal when Dolberg opened the scoring in the 55th minute, chipping the ball over goalkeeper Brad Jones after being set up by Joel Veltman.

The Eredivisie leaders remained unperturbed by the 19-year-old's fifth goal of the season and they were eventually rewarded for their display in the 85th minute, Kuyt heading home after a fine cross from substitute Eljero Elia.

Davinson Sanchez got a late chance to help Ajax to their seventh consecutive Eredivisie victory, but the Colombian defender headed just wide as it ended all square.