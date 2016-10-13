Feyenoord disappointed with Manchester United

Feyenoord have expressed their disappointment with Manchester United's decision to reduce capacity for away fans for their Europa League encounter at Old Trafford on November 24.

The Dutch giants - who beat United 1-0 at De Kuip on matchday one - were hopeful United would be willing to grant them extra tickets for the match.

However, United have instead opted to reduce capacity for visiting supporters by 700 over safety concerns.

"Feyenoord have been granted 3,100 tickets for the away game against Manchester United. That's the result of talks held in Manchester between representatives of Manchester United, Feyenoord, the Rotterdam police and the municipality of Rotterdam," a statement on the Feyenoord's official website read.

"Manchester United have been given permission by UEFA to reduce the regular capacity for away fans of 3,800 (five per cent of the total capacity) to 3,100 for security reasons.

"Manchester United cannot guarantee public order and safety if they increase capacity because of the infrastructure in and around the stadium. Manchester United and the Manchester police hence advise Feyenoord fans not to travel to England without a ticket.

"Feyenoord are disappointed about the outcome of the meeting. Thousands of fans have already booked their trip. Feyenoord were keen to reward their fans' loyalty with more tickets for this game. A lot of fans will end up disappointed now.

"Feyenoord were hopeful Manchester United would be willing to increase capacity for away fans because of the enormous interest shown in this game by Feyenoord fans.

"Feyenoord did everything within its powers to convince Manchester United, but the English club insisted on allowing just 3,100 away fans."