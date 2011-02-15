Feyenoord fans hail Arsenal loanee Miyaichi

The 18-year-old Japanese hotshot is on loan from Emirates Stadium and scored on only his second appearance for the De Kuip outfit, who are sitting a lowly 14th in the Eredivisie.

As the Dutch press labeled him “Ryodinho” in comparison to Real Madrid’s Ronaldo, Miyaichi said: “For me, it was a feeling of pure joy on the field. I'm delighted to have scored my first goal for Feyenoord.”

While some may view comparisons with the Portuguese star premature, his goal against Heracles after 18 minutes was described as unstoppable.

The skilled youngster joined the Gunners straight out of high school in January and was immediately loaned out to gain valuable match experience.

An ecstatic Miyaichi told the club's official website: “It was a great feeling to have my name chanted by the supporters. I am honoured to be a part of this team."

Regulars at Emirates Stadium will be encouraged to hear that manager Arsene Wenger has potentially unearthed another diamond.

The Eredivisie is renowned for developing many a young star including Arsenal’s own Robin van Persie.

Prior to making his debut against Vitesse Arnhem, some questioned Miyaichi’s ability to make an impact having never played a professional league game before.

However, he was easily Feyenoord's best player after tormenting the opponent's defence with his penetrating runs.

Should he one day make a Premier League appearance, he would follow in the footsteps of former Arsenal midfielder Junichi Inamoto and ex-Bolton pass-master Hidetoshi Nakata.

By Tom Biltcliffe