Feyenoord finish second in Dutch league

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands, May 6 (Reuters) - Feyenoord finished second behind Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam when they beat Heerenveen 3-2 on the final matchday of the league on Sunday.

Bas Dost opened the scoring for Heerenveen after 56 minutes from close range with his 32nd goal of the season but Otman Bakkal equalised four minutes later.

Sekou Cisse and Elvis Manu struck within two minutes of each other for Feyenoord before Rajiv van la Parra pulled one back for Heerenveen.

Ajax, 3-1 winners at Vitesse Arnhem, finish with 76 points, six ahead of Feyenoord who reached the Champions League qualification phase after finishing 10th last season.

Cupwinners PSV Eindhoven remain third with 69 points despite a 3-1 win over bottom side Excelsior Rotterdam who were relegated.

Dries Mertens and Jeremain Lens gave PSV a 2-0 lead in the first half but early after the interval Luigi Bruins pulled one back from the penalty spot before Georginio Wijnaldum settled the match.

AZ Alkmaar, who have been on top for the biggest part of the season, had Erik Falkenburg on target after 26 minutes to seal a

1-0 win over Groningen and finish fourth with 65 points to qualify for the Europa League.

Steve McClaren's Twente suffered a third straight defeat, losing 4-2 at VVV Venlo, and will go into the Europa League play-off with Vitesse, NEC Nijmegen and RKC Waalwijk.