FFA chairman falls off stage during A-League trophy presentation

Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Frank Lowy took a dramatic tumble off stage during the presentation of the A-League trophy at AAMI Park on Sunday.

The 84-year-old had taken to the platform following Melbourne Victory's 3-0 win over Sydney FC, but lost his footing as he went to pick up the trophy.

Lowy fell head first around a metre onto the turf and required attention from the emergency services as concerned Victory players looked on.

However, Lowy dusted himself down to present the trophy, with FFA later revealing he had escaped serious harm.

"Mr Lowy received treatment from paramedics on the scene and was cleared of any serious injury," read a statement. "He has soreness in the shoulder."

Lowy became FFA chairman in 2003 but is set to stand down in November.