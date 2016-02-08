FFA hit Wanderers with show cause notice

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has issued a show cause letter to Western Sydney Wanderers for the actions of their supporters in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory.

A section of the travelling Wanderers fans let off flares and sound bombs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, the former of which caused the A-League fixture to be suspended for around a minute due to limited vision on the pitch.

Victory managed to score immediately from the restart through Besart Berisha, but Brendon Santalab struck an 89th-minute equaliser to salvage a point for the table-topping Wanderers.

FFA released a statement on Monday stating the Wanderers have until 5pm Wednesday (AEDT) to show cause why they should not be punished.

"The show cause notice has been sent after FFA today received detailed incident and match reports from Victoria Police, Etihad Stadium management and FFA's security advisers, outlining incidents that took place on Saturday night," a statement read.

"FFA has given the club until 5pm [AEDT] Wednesday afternoon to show cause why they should not face sanction for bringing the game into disrepute through the conduct of its supporters."

FFA chief executive David Gallop condemned the actions of the Wanderers supporters, adding: "This behaviour has clearly alarmed many people inside and outside the game. It simply cannot be tolerated.

"It is especially disappointing that it has happened at a time when we are working collectively to implement security and banning processes to rid of our game of this type of behaviour for the benefit of football and the true football fans who are tainted by these actions.

"That is an unfortunate but very real consequence of this behaviour and it underlines the damage that these troublemakers cause."

A potential sanction for the Wanderers may include financial penalties and the loss of competition points under the FFA Code of Conduct.